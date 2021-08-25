Blugolds VB battles St. Olaf in first competition at McPhee in 657 days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A humid gym has never felt so comfortable.

For the first time in nearly two years, the UW-Eau Claire volleyball team battled an opponent inside McPhee Center on Wednesday, scrimmaging St. Olaf College.

UWEC players were loud, especially on the sidelines. A handful of fans were in attendance.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Blugolds from competing during the 2020-21 season, and limited practice time.

This year, everything is on track for UWEC to play a full schedule, starting September 1 at University of Northwestern-St. Paul.