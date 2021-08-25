Back to School: how to wear a mask and help your child get used to wearing one

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Certain Eau Claire students will be required to wear masks this fall. In this edition of "Back to School," we'll share how you can help your child get used to wearing a face covering.

If your child is in the Eau Claire Area School District, they will be required to wear a mask indoors when they report to school.

Let's first talk about the do's and don'ts of wearing a mask.

Don't: Wear it below your nose.

Don't: Wear it under your chin.

Do: Completely cover your nose and mouth.

Do: Make sure the loops fit comfortably on your ears.

Do: Make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face and that there are no gaps.

If your child is not used to wearing a mask, Dr. Allison Schneider, a pediatrician with Prevea Health in Altoona, said practice at home.

Start off with short periods of time, maybe a few minutes a day, and work your way up to longer times.

And even though these face coverings are optional for students in some other school districts, Schneider still recommends masking up.

"We as pediatricians and the American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending that whether there's a mask requirement or not, that kids are going to school masked," Schneider said. "So, I think that's something important for parents to talk about with their kids, with their doctors if they have any questions. But that's the best way right now that we can keep, especially those younger kids who aren't eligible for vaccination, safe."

If you do not have a child-sized mask, doctors say you can twist the loops of an adult-sized one until it fits your child's ears.

Due to a CDC requirement, masks are required for all students on all school buses.