Authorities confirm body in truck is missing fire chief

ARCADIA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed a body discovered in a truck in northern Wisconsin is that of a missing fire chief. Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies found Halvorsen’s truck in a remote wooded area near Hayward on Sunday. A body was inside the vehicle. WQOW-TV reports authorities have identified the body as Halversen. A ruling on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play isn’t suspected.