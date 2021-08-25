Alaska mayor promotes debunked treatment for COVID-19

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The mayor of a borough in Alaska, who says he is not a medical professional, has promoted a debunked treatment for COVID-19. Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has publicly backed the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic deworming drug. The Peninsula Clarion reports livestock supply stores in the borough, directly south of Anchorage, have received numerous inquiries about the drug in the recent weeks. Pierce has twice defended use of the drug, first at last week’s borough meeting and on Monday during a radio show. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin in both people and animals for parasitic worms and for head lice and skin conditions but not for treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans.