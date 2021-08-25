A break Wednesday before heavy rainfall likely through the weekend

After a very stormy Tuesday, mother nature takes a day off before multiple rounds of rain and thunder scatter the forecast through the weekend.

We set a daily record for rainfall on Tuesday August 24th. 1.57'' of rain fell at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. This broke the daily record of 1.07'' from 2018 and 2006.

Wednesday will be quiet with temps in the mid 80s. Dew points will surge back into the upper 60s leaving us with heat indices in the upper 80s through the afternoon. A mix of sunshine and cloud cover is likely as a cold front approaches.

There's a very small chance for a few light sprinkles or even a pop-up shower Wednesday, but more scattered showers will be possible Thursday and Friday.

Our next round of showers will be possible through midday Thursday before we see a stronger wave move through overnight into Friday. At this point, Friday looks close to a washout with multiple rounds of storms.

Those few waves of scattered showers and storms will really start to add up our rain totals through the weekend. We're looking at widespread rainfall amounts from 1 to 3 inches with some areas seeing 2 to 4 inches through Sunday.

Eau Claire has seen 7.29'' of rain so far this month which has kept us ahead of schedule for both the summer and the calendar year. A wet weather pattern to say the least.