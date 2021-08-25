$2.4 million grant awarded to improve Klein Hall

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Klein Hall has been serving as a space for veterans experiencing homelessness and mental health issues in the Chippewa Valley, and recently it was announced the facility will be receiving a grant for $2.4 million.

The money was awarded from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who also gave money to two other facilities serving veterans in Wisconsin.



The plan is to use this funding to either renovate Klein hall, or build a new facility. Donald Placidi with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs said they would prefer to build a new facility.



Currently, Klein Hall has 48 beds, and Placidi said they will still have 48 when they re-open. Klein Hall is a communal living space, but the new facility would give each person staying there their own room and bathroom.



Placidi said their mission is to provide the most safe and secure space to improve the lives of veterans in need.

"The real goal here is to end homelessness amongst veterans across the state of Wisconsin, and the program in general across the country, but overall it's a need across the state to make sure we're taking care of those veterans and that no one's left behind," Placidi said.

It's unclear when ground will be broken but the new or remodeled facility should be open by summer or fall of 2023.