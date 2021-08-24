Strong to severe storms possible early Tuesday

A few rounds of strong storms are heading to the valley early Tuesday morning. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Polk, Pierce and St. Croix counties until 9 am.

A level 1, isolated risk for large hail and strong straight-line winds has been issued for most of Wisconsin Tuesday. A strong wave will slowly progress across the state throughout Tuesday, likely arriving in the valley between 8 am and 2 pm.

There will be some redevelopment after the initial wave passes, so monitoring the radar trends will be our best bet for forecasting storms. We'll see a chance for a few isolated storms into the overnight Tuesday as well.

Outside of thunderstorm chances, it will be humid, cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will climb towards the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dew points are in the mid 60s and will drop into the upper 50s once storms pass. The humidity will fade late Wednesday and stay low through parts of Thursday until the the next round of storms rolls in.

Rain and storm chances looks likely Thursday and Friday too. Rainfall totals through Wednesday morning will be from 1/4'' to 1''+. We could see an additional inch or so through the end of the week.

The active weather pauses Wednesday but we're right back at it Thursday through the weekend.