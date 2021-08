EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire home was damaged by a fire on Tuesday morning as storms moved through the Chippewa Valley.

It happened at a home on 4th Street.

According to the fire department, firefighters found smoke and fire in the basement. Everyone was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

One firefighter had minor injuries.

The fire department says weather is the probable cause of the fire.