Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 9:07AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 907 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Sheldon to near Augusta.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Medford, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Rib Lake, Chelsea,

Westboro, Jump River, Longwood, Reseburg, Stetsonville, Goodrich,

Willard, Withee, Gilman, Curtiss, Lublin and Highway 73 And 98.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.