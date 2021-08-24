Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 8:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Strum to Fountain City.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Arcadia, Whitehall, Osseo, Galesville, Blair, Independence,

Strum, Fountain City, North Bend, Price, Dodge, Franklin, York,

Eleva, Northfield, Ettrick, Alma Center, Levis and Taylor.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 109.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.