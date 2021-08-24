Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 8:32AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near New Auburn to near Elk Mound. Movement was

northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

New Auburn around 835 AM CDT.

Lake Hallie around 840 AM CDT.

Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls around 845 AM CDT.

Lake Wissota around 850 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Ladysmith and

Cadott.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 52 and 72.

U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 128.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.