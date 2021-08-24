Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 8:01AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 800 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles southeast of Red Wing, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Frontenac around 810 AM CDT.

Stockholm around 820 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Pepin.

This includes U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 94.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for

southeastern Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.