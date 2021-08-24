Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 800 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Knapp, or 10 miles west of Menomonie, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Menomonie around 810 AM CDT.

Wheeler around 815 AM CDT.

Colfax around 820 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Bloomer.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 29 and 64.

U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 88 and 98, near mile marker

102, and between mile markers 106 and 118.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for

west central Wisconsin.