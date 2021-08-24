Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 7:33AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 732 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of River Falls to near Goodhue to

near Medford. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rochester, Winona, Mondovi, Dodge Center, Wabasha, Mantorville,

Alma, Buffalo, Kasson, Byron, Goodview, Oronoco, Elgin, Buffalo

City, Fountain City, Mazeppa and West Concord.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.