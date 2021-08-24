Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 7:28AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 728 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles south of Roberts to 7 miles west of

Ellsworth. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Baldwin and Hammond around 735 AM CDT.

Woodville around 740 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Boyceville,

Elmwood, Plum City, Knapp and Eau Galle.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 5 and 40.

U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 91.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for

southeastern Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.