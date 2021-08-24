Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 6:11AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 610 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles east of Durand to near Modena to 8

miles northwest of Plainview. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arcadia, Mondovi, Wabasha, Whitehall, Alma, Buffalo, Osseo, Blair,

Independence, Strum, Buffalo City, Kellogg, Modena, Price, Franklin,

York, Eleva, Northfield, Ettrick and Levis.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 110.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.