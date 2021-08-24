Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:30AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 530 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Plum City, or 14 miles east of Red Wing, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Plum City around 535 AM CDT.

Eau Galle around 550 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Durand.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for

southeastern Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.