Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:05AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 505 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cannon Falls, or 13 miles east of Northfield, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Welch around 525 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Red Wing, Bay City

and Frontenac.

This includes U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 104.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for

southeastern and east central Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.