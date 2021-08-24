Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 8:16AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 815 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Colby to near Marshfield to 8 miles east of Shortville

to 14 miles northeast of Millston, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Neillsville, Loyal, Hatfield, Shortville, Colby, Lynn, Merrillan,

Granton, Unity, City Point, Bruce Mound, Riplinger, and Chili.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.