Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:59AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:59AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 758 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Owen to 9 miles southeast of Loyal to Shortville
to 8 miles southeast of Hatfield, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Neillsville, Loyal, Greenwood, Hatfield, Shortville, Colby, Lynn,
Longwood, Merrillan, Alma Center, Granton, Unity, City Point,
Christie and Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.