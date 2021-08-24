Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:59AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 758 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Owen to 9 miles southeast of Loyal to Shortville

to 8 miles southeast of Hatfield, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Neillsville, Loyal, Greenwood, Hatfield, Shortville, Colby, Lynn,

Longwood, Merrillan, Alma Center, Granton, Unity, City Point,

Christie and Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.