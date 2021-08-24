Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:35AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:35AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 734 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Thorp to 8 miles west of Greenwood to near Black
River Falls, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Neillsville, Loyal, Greenwood, Humbird, Hatfield, Shortville, Colby,
Lynn, Longwood, Reseburg, Merrillan, Willard, Alma Center, Granton,
Unity, and Tioga.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.