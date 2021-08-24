Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 7:18AM CDT until August 24 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Clark County in central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 830 AM CDT.

* At 718 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Boyd to 8 miles north of Fairchild to 8 miles

east of Blair, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Neillsville, Loyal, Greenwood, Humbird, Hatfield, Shortville,

Colby, Lynn, Longwood, Reseburg, Merrillan, Willard, Alma Center,

Granton, Atwood and Tioga.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.