Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 6:50AM CDT until August 24 at 7:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 730 AM CDT.

* At 650 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Strum, or 8

miles north of Whitehall, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Osseo, Strum, Price, York, Northfield, Alma Center, Levis, Pigeon

Falls, Chimney Rock, North Branch, Elk Creek, Hixton Alma Center K

O A, Pleasantville, Highway 53 And County E and Requa.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 105.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.