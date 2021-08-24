Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 24 at 6:50AM CDT until August 24 at 7:15AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 AM CDT.

* At 650 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall Creek,

or 11 miles southeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Augusta around 700 AM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.