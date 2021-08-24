Residents ‘shocked’ by storm, and damage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire residents picked up debris after a large rainstorm came through early Tuesday morning.

Before 7:30 a.m., thousands of Xcel Energy customers experienced power outages.

"It was probably about 6 this morning we heard a big bang. We went out to check it out, and all of a sudden, the electricity went out. I came outside and noticed the tree was all torn down. I went out back and it had taken out the power lines, ripped the meter out of the wall. I realized at that time I needed to give them a call and tell them what was going on. It did a little damage to my car, and 'mashed' in my window," said David McManus, an Eau Claire resident.

Another Eau Claire resident said he was shocked by the strength of the storm.

"I actually got woken up by the wind, and 15 minutes after it went through is when the sirens went off. We’ve had the insurance adjuster and everyone come out, and we are going to have someone come out and look at the roof. We have damage on the roof, we got damage to my truck, and potential damage to the garage, but we don’t know yet," said Steve Beaver.

Power lines were down across Eau Claire, and large trees were uprooted.

"Years ago I was in a real bad storm like this , and I’ve seen it take out and split trees. This kind of damage hasn’t been for quite a while," McManus said.

Eau Claire's Street and Fleet Division said its goal is to have the streets cleared of debris by the end of Tuesday, and that people should be careful when walking on trails and under trees.