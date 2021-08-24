Skip to Content

PHOTOS: Tuesday morning’s severe thunderstorm damage

Shawtown
Powerline on tent in Shawtown
Tree Down East Hill - Bear Sandvig
Bear Sandvig
Eastside Hill neighborhood
North side EC Kenny Gingras
Kenny Gringas
Northside of Eau Claire
Folsom Street Tree
Tree down on car on Folsom Street
Lake Hallie - Dominick Boggess
Dominick Boggess
Lake Hallie
West side of Eau Claire JoJo Anderson
JoJo Anderson
Tree down on Eau Claire's west side.
Tree and Patio Northside
Stefanie Jorgensen
Storm damage on North side of Eau Claire
Tree Northside- Stefanie Jorgensen
Stefanie Jorgensen
Tree blocking a driveway on Eau Claire's north side
Tree down over porch - Stefanie Jorgensen
Stefanie Jorgensen
This tree just missed the porch on Eau Claire's north side
West Side - Kayla Hutton
Kayla Hutton
Dell's Pond neighborhood
Kristie Moores-Matthaei Trampoline
Kristie Moores-Matthaei
A trampoline in the background flew onto the cars during the storm.
Amber Steffel - West side EC
Amber Steffel
Tree and debris on the west side of Eau Claire.
Kristen 1
Kristen 2
Kristen 3
A tree crashed onto a car, smashing the back window.
Kristen 4
You can see the damage on the rest of the car left by the tree.
Elk Mound
Just south of Elk Mound
near mne
Between Menomonie and Eau Claire

Send us your storm damage pictures to news@wqow.com

