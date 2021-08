Meet Garbanzo! This puppy is one and a half years old and waiting for you at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Garbanzo loves to play and would do really well with some training. He needs someone who has the attention and time that's needed for raising a puppy.

If you think you'd be perfect for Garbanzo, head over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet him.