Now-ex Ladysmith teacher arrested at school for suspected sex exploitation of a child, pornography

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WQOW) - A now-ex teacher in Ladysmith was arrested on Tuesday while he was at work at the high school for alleged sexual exploitation of a child and child pornography.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, McKenzie Johnson was arrested at the high school and booked into the Rusk County Jail on Tuesday after a search warrant was conducted at his home.

The DOJ says Johnson resigned on Tuesday. The Ladysmith School District website shows he worked in business education.

