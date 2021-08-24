Lightning strike likely kills construction worker in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A construction worker was killed and another injured likely by lightning on Tuesday morning in Dunn County.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, a construction crew was working on a site on 390th Street in the town of Menomonie when, at 11:11 a.m., two men were struck by lightning.

A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old was taken to Mayo in Eau Claire with serious injuries.

Dunn County authorities say the crew was working on a pole shed under a partial roof on ladders when the lightning struck. Authorities said they stopped working for a time when the storms came through, but started working again when they thought it was clear.

Names are currently not being released.