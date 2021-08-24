GOP lawmakers in Kentucky assume lead role in fighting COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A landmark court decision has largely shifted responsibility for the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to Republicans in control of the legislature. Now the lawmakers will have to own it, after watching from the sidelines as Beshear waged an aggressive response to the pandemic. The shift comes as the virus is surging. It means Republican lawmakers will have decisions to make about mask mandates and vaccine incentives going forward. Beshear vowed to stay involved in the effort. He has raised the possibility of calling a special legislative session to deal with virus issues.