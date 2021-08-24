Florida man accused of sexual assault in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Florida man is facing more than 100 years behind bars after being charged with four child sex crimes in Chippewa County.

Frank Fracasse is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault and two counts of exposing a child to harmful material.

According to one of the victims, Fracasse assaulted her when she was 11-years-old.

She, and two other victims, said he showed them inappropriate, pornographic videos. One child said it started when he was 6 or 7.

Fracasse was release on a signature bond on Tuesday. He's due back in court early September.