FDA, local health officials warn against taking dewormer to treat COVID

(WQOW) - The FDA says people have been taking animal deworming medication in hopes of treating or warding off COVID-19, and federal and local health officials say, "don't."

Last week, the FDA tweeted on its official page, "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

The FDA has received multiple reports of people hospitalized due to self-medicating with Ivermectin, a product meant to prevent parasitic worms in horses.

Dr. Kevin Hanson works in emergency medicine at Marshfield Clinic Health System, and he advises against taking mediation for "off label" uses, especially when it's intended for a different species.

Hanson said doing so can result in serious medical complications and even death.

"A medication may not be specifically tested an intended to use in humans. If it has been, the doses might be different so that can all lead to complications, adverse reactions, allergic reactions, organ dysfunction. All sort of bad stuff that is preventable," Hanson said.

Hanson and the FDA said the best way for now to combat COVID is by getting vaccinated.