COVID-19 and college students’ mental health

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Going to college for the first time can bring stress and anxiety, and officials say COVID-19 has added to mental and emotional exhaustion.

Counselors at UW-Eau Claire say first year students have to take on many new tasks like making friends, adjusting to college and adulthood and academic demands -- which are some causes of poor mental health.

The ongoing pandemic has led students to feel uncertain about their college experience and needs in an environment subject to change. Counselors also say opening up can provide a lot of relief.

"Mental health services can be really helpful for people, and you don't have to be alone in these things. It can be scary to ask for help, but more often than not, when they do ask they are just relieved and just even that first session being able to have someone listen and offer support and guidance can be relieving," said Riley McGrath, director of UW-Eau Claire's counseling services.

McGrath concluded that there's no year in school that's not stressful, but the pandemic is not helping, and that mental health services can be helpful whether in college or not.