Coroner confirms death of Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief

Photo courtesy Greg Orym

ARCADIA (WQOW) - The body found inside a truck belonging to the Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief has been identified as Jeff Halvorsen.

As we've reported, Chief Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday, according to officials with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

A ruling on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play is still not suspected.

