City of Eau Claire insurance carrier settles two cases involving police department

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The city of Eau Claire's insurance company has settled two different cases involving the Eau Claire Police Department.

The two cases are from 2015 and 2017.

In the 2015 case, police shot Tyler Holte when they say he looked like he was reaching to his waistband for a gun after a chase with officers. He was shot twice, but police never actually found a gun. The case was investigated by the state and the Eau Claire County DA's office and officer Hunter Braatz, who fired the shots, was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Braatz resigned in good standing in October 2016.

In the 2017 case, officer Michael McClain "struck" Chester Stabenow several times as officers tried to get control of him. Police said Stabenow told them he had a knife. Police were initially called because they say Stabenow threatened people with guns, knives and acts of violence as they tried to repossess a vehicle.

An investigation of that incident showed the use of force was within state guidelines, but not within the Eau Claire Police Department guidelines. When that investigation ended, McClain resigned.

According to interim Eau Claire Manager Dave Solberg and Police Chief Matt Rokus, the case settlements were "business decisions made by the city of Eau Claire's insurance company and focused primarily on the costs of litigation rather than on the facts of each case."

News 18 is working to find out more details on these settlements, including the dollar amounts. This developing story will be updated.