Back to School: health officials remind parents to keep kids updated on vaccinations, well-visits

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's another edition of our Back to School segment. Although the COVID-19 vaccine is not a requirement to attend school, there are still required immunizations for each age and grade level according to state law.

For kindergarten through fifth grade, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services requires vaccines for polio, hepatitis B, varicella (chickenpox), DTaP, and MMR.

For sixth through 12th, the Tdap vaccine is added to that list, which is a booster shot given at age 11.

During a wellness exam, pediatricians normally check your child's vision, hearing, height, weight, blood pressure, and BMI, or body mass index.

And Dr. Allison Schneider, a pediatrician with Prevea Health in Altoona, said to be sure to book those appointments soon.

"We're still seeing kids and parents getting caught up on their well-care examinations since a lot of people weren't coming in during COVID and so just making sure that your kids have gotten all of their necessary childhood immunizations," Schneider said.

The flu vaccine is also not required to attend school, but the Eau Claire City-County Health Department officials recommend children get it as well.

Waivers for personal, religious or health reasons remain an option for students.

If you have any questions, school officials ask that you contact your school nurse.