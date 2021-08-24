Area shelters see uptick in pet surrenders

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Shelters around the Chippewa Valley are seeing an increase in the number of pets being surrendered.

The Chippewa County Humane Association posted on social media that its kennel is filling up. They say this is because people no longer have time for their animals, which is similar in Eau Claire.

Some of reasons officials at the Eau Claire County Humane Association give for the uptake include owners relocating, moving overseas, deployment, having a baby, allergies or inheriting a family pet, but they want owners to also know they can provide resources.

"The reasons are all different for whatever life reasons are going on for individuals, but that's what we're here for. Hopefully we can provide them with other resources so they don't have to surrender their pet, but sometimes that's not avoidable," said Karen Rabideaux, operations director for the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Some of those resources are the humane association's community pet pantry, and helping owners connect with a vet clinic and pet-friendly landlords.

Shelter officials add the rise in surrenders is typical for this time of year.