After school child care causes new headache for families

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As parents return to work, and kids return to school, the question of where they'll go after the final bell rings has created a headache for families.

With just over one week left until the start of school, parents are scrambling to find after-school care, after learning one local program will no longer provide it.

Grace Lutheran Communities will no longer service their after-school program at ECASD's Roosevelt Elementary, causing an influx of calls to other area child-care programs.

"We received 10-15 calls this morning," said Sam Draves, director of Brighter Beginnings Early Learning Center.

"At the beginning of summer the phone calls were about 1 to 2 a day, roughly 5 to 10 a week, and now it's doubled," said Xavier Yang, assistant director of Adventures Begin Childcare.

Those calls , only for families to learn some programs are already at capacity.

"We have our own private bus that we run, a 14 passenger bus so we try to do as many kids as we can with that, and we already have two bus loads this year and normally we only do one, so that's why we're at capacity," said Draves.

Meanwhile other programs are looking to fill open seats, "Capacity is 75, is what we're licensed at, and right now I believe we're at little over 40-roughly between 25-30 spots available and we're definitely trying to fill up with our school age children," said Yang.

Currently Adventures Begin Childcare has spots open for ages 3 to 12.

According to parents who were told by Grace Lutheran Communities they cannot receive childcare through them, the reason for the shut down was due to a worker-shortage, a detail all too familiar in the child-care industry.

Brighter Beginnings has pointed families who cannot find the care they need to Western Dairyland.

Western Dairyland officials said that they have been working with child-care providers to fill vacancies while offering a list of child-care options parents can search from.

As for for Grace Lutheran Communities, they were unavailable for comment on the situation. According to parents who received calls from Grace Lutheran Communities, the after-school program will re-evaluate after September 10.

ECASD officials told WQOW that Roosevelt Elementary administrators are providing lists of additional child care resources to families.