ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form ‘historic’ alliance

(WQOW) - The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced an historic alliance Tuesday that will bring 41 schools together for a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.

The three leagues are committed to supporting student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming.

The alliance, which was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletics directors at all 41 schools, includes a scheduling component for football and women's and men's basketball that will create new inter-conference games. It will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations.

"Today is a special day."@bigten commissioner Kevin Warren talks about the conference's historic alliance with the ACC and Pac-12.





In football, the scheduling alliance will feature additional 'attractive' matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football.

In women's and men's basketball, the conferences will each add early and mid-season games as well as annual events that feature premier matchups between the leagues.

Scheduling is to be determined for the Alliance.@bigten commissioner Kevin Warren knows the people are in place to make it highly successful.



"We have some of the brightest minds in all of college athletics in our athletic departments."





The three conferences will also explore opportunities for the vast and exceptional Olympic Sports programs to compete more frequently and forge additional attractive and meaningful rivalries.

"There are some times in life that you need to be able to work together, and do what's right for the right reasons."



Kevin Warren responds to a question about the ACC, B1G & Pac-12 Alliance not having a signed contract.





“The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 recognize the unique environment and challenges currently facing intercollegiate athletics, and we are proud and confident in this timely and necessary alliance that brings together like-minded institutions and conferences focused on the overall educational missions of our preeminent institutions,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in the release. “The alliance will ensure that the educational outcomes and experiences for student-athletes participating at the highest level of collegiate athletics will remain the driving factor in all decisions moving forward.”

The alliance comes after Texas and Oklahoma, members of the Big 12 Conference, accepted invitations to join the SEC in 2025.