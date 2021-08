EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to Xcel Energy, roughly 2,500 people are without power this morning as storms move through the area.

The hardest hit areas appear to be the north and west sides of Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative is also reporting outages in Drammen, Washington, Seymour, Bridge Creek, Lake Hallie, Pleasant Valley and Ludington.