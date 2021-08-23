With Janda out, Steel searching for coach days before season starts

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Steel hockey is searching for a new head coach days before the team's first practice.

On Monday, the organization announced Mike Janda had been relieved of his duties as head coach and general manager following news of his suspension from USA Hockey. The infraction occurred prior to Janda joining the Steel in April.

Brad Stepan has been hired as Director of Hockey Operations, the team announced. Steel Business Manager Jake Serwe said Stepan will work remotely and assist the Kasik family, which owns the team, hire a head coach.

Serwe said Steel players will report later this week, with the team's first practice of the 2021-22 North American Hockey League scheduled for Sunday or next Monday. Assistant coaches will help run practices until a head coach is hired.

Chippewa opens the season at home against Kenai River on Friday, September 10.