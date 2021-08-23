Wisconsin will pay you $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WQOW) - If you have not gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tony Evers says you will be able to get $100 for doing so.

That is, if you receive your first dose between Aug. 20 (last Friday) and Sept. 6. The money is available for anyone who is eligible for the vaccine (age 12 and up).

“As our kids start returning back to school, and with the delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that,” Evers said. “From now through Labor Day, if you’re a Wisconsin resident and you get your first COVID-19 shot here in the state, you will get $100. It’s that simple: get vaccinated, get $100. I'm calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19.”

In order to receive the $100 Visa gift card, Wisconsin residents will need to fill out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov. According to Evers, information submitted will be used to verify that you received your first vaccine dose from a vaccine provider located in Wisconsin between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6. Visa cards will be mailed to the individual's Wisconsin address and may take up to six weeks to be mailed to participants.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker