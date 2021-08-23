Veenendall medalist, New Richmond team champion at Chippewa Falls Invite

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Lanie Veenendall carded a 2-under par 69 Monday to lead New Richmond High School to a victory at the Chippewa Falls Invite at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

The Tigers recorded a team score of 340 to top Hudson High School (372). Regis/Altoona (401) finished third, followed by Chippewa Falls (422), River Falls (434), Eau Claire Memorial (443), Eau Claire North (448), Menomonie (466), Rice Lake (466) and Stanley-Boyd (484).