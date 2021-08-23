UW-Eau Claire move in day COVID protocols

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)-Students at UW-Eau Claire will be moving into campus housing this weekend, which means summer is almost over, but COVID is not. UWEC is asking parents and families take precautions in the dorms.

UWEC will be requiring all students and families to wear masks indoors as they are moving in.

First year students have to sign up for a two-hour block to move in all their things, which will allow the school to keep cohorts small enough to stay safe for both COVID-19 and traffic.

Officials say even though the indoor mask requirement is now in place, there are a few exceptions to the rule.

"Just like their bedroom at home it would be unreasonable to expect that people mask there. So, in the bedrooms they don't need to wear a mask, but when they leave and go into the public spaces, including bathrooms we ask them to mask unless they're in the shower or brushing their teeth, things like that," said Quincy Chapman, director of Housing and Residence Life.

Chapman added that they will be direct about masking and there could be behavioral consequences for those who refuse to wear one.

If students test positive, they will be quarantined in a separate residence hall and will be moved within six hours of getting their results.