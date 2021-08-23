Unsettled heat, humidity and storm chances this week

What a weekend, huh? Gorgeous, comfortable, pleasant sunshine. Too bad it won't last during this final full week of August.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot. Temps climb into the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. It will feel toasty and sweaty.

A large low pressure system is stalling out over southern Canada, and as it progresses very slowly eastward through the next 72 hours, a few smaller waves will rotate around it. This will bring us a few chances for storms.

Tuesday morning is our first chance at strong to severe thunderstorms. A level 1, isolated risk for large hail and strong straight line winds exists for western Wisconsin.

Storms will likely roll in during Daybreak Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will linger into midday or even the early afternoon before we get a break through Wednesday.

Another good round of storms will come Thursday and Friday as a few more waves work their way across the upper Midwest.

Dew points will climb again this week. We'll see them sit in the Ope! to Aww Jeez categories through at least Wednesday before a cold front gives us a brief break Thursday.

Temperatures will bounce from the upper 80s to the upper 70s throughout the 7-day, with more rain chances into the weekend too.