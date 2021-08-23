St. Cloud woman crashes SUV during police chase

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old St. Cloud woman who allegedly fled from police with her 8-month-old daughter in the vehicle. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Angelica Henry-Schmidt faces one count of fleeing an officer and endangering a child. According to a criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy noticed Henry-Schmidt parked at a Little Canada gas station early Saturday morning. Burglars had targeted the station several times over the past year. The deputy asked her to stop as she drove by, but she took off, traveling at speeds approaching 100 mph before she lost control and rolled the vehicle. Deputies found the baby on the ground next to the SUV. The baby suffered only superficial injuries.