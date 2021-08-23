Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 7:35AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 732 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported a strong thunderstorm

near Holmen, or 11 miles north of La Crescent, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rainfall and lightning. Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Heavy rainfall may lead to mudslides along steep valley

terrain. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow

around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

La Crosse, Winona, Sparta, La Crescent, Black River Falls, Arcadia,

Whitehall, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Goodview, Trempealeau,

Galesville, Bangor, Blair, Independence, Cashton, Fountain City,

Stoddard and Coon Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 100 and 118.

Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 255 and 276.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 26.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.