EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man who admitted sexually assaulting a 16 year old girl in Eau Claire is going to prison.



Judge Emily Long sentenced Louis Williams on August 13 to four years behind bars. He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Last year the girl told investigators she went to a house party, became heavily intoxicated, and woke up to Williams assaulting her.