Pfizer vaccine fully approved, UW Health doctor addresses people’s concerns

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration grated full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older.

This decision replaces the emergency use authorization granted by the agency last December.

Dr. William Hartman, a principal investigator for Moderna pediatric trials at the the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, says the vaccine being fully approved allows pharmaceutical companies to start to advertise their product and make it available to people all over.

It also gives companies and schools the green light to mandate the vaccine for people who work for them or attend their institutions.

Dr. Hartman said some people have expressed concerns about how quickly the vaccine was created and its full approval, but he added mRNA vaccines have been studied for at least 10 years, so years of research have brought us to this point.

"Building on that platform that had already been looked at, reviewed, and published on made sense because you didn't have to reinvent the wheel," Hartman said. "You just had to figure out the sequence of the spike protein and put that mRNA sequence into this vehicle to get it into people's arms."

Dr. Hartman also hopes the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine reassures those who are still unvaccinated to get their first dose.

