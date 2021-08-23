Pet of the Day: River

Meet River, a little kitten at the Dunn County Humane Society looking for his forever home.

River is twelve weeks old and because of that is too young to be spayed. She arrived to the society as a stray with all her siblings, who have since been adopted. She has been fostered in a home with other animals, so she is used to other cats and dogs. She is the perfect age to be raised around children.

If you think River would be the perfect addition to your home, head on over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet her.